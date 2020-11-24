Portion of former Bethlehem Steel site to become Sucro Sourcing warehouse

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lackawanna has approved a site plan and special use permit application for an abandoned industrial building within the former Bethlehem Steel complex.

Sucro Sourcing submitted the application. They plan to turn the former Blowing Engine House No. 3 into a permanent warehouse facility for cold storage of imported, raw granular sugar.

This roughly $1 million investment follows the company’s opening of a temporary storage facility in Lackawanna’s Gateway Metroport this past April.

“Sucro Sourcing’s decision to invest in a new permanent warehouse operation here in Lackawanna reflects the growing value new businesses are seeing in our city and the tremendous development potential we have to offer,” said Mayor Annette Iafallo. “It’s also a testament to the strong partnership efforts between New York State, Erie County and the City of Lackawanna to restore the former steel plant complex land to productive re-use.”

According to the City of Lackawanna, this new facility is expected to be completed by early next year. It’s located within an adjacent 12-acre parcel that Sucro Sourcing has under contract to buy. That parcel is currently being remediated through the New York State Brownfield Cleanup Program.

“Since we started the Lackawanna operation in January 2020 our experience has been extremely positive; we’ve had tremendous support from all local agencies and officials, as well as various trade partners”, said Jonathan Taylor, CEO and Founder of Sucro Sourcing. “We’re very excited about this new growth opportunity and our future in Lackawanna.”