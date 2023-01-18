LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday evening, there will be a public meeting related to the development of a passive park at the former Bethlehem Steel site.

That virtual meeting will take place over Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will hear from the Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation.

“Learn more as we continue to revitalize & restore this historic land on our waterfront,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz wrote on Twitter.

Join the meeting by clicking/tapping here. The meeting ID is “880 4561 3713.”