Road work on Route 5 in Hamburg, Lackawanna to begin Thursday

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Road work will begin to fix a portion of Route 5 in the Town of Hamburg and the City of Lackawanna this week, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Starting Thursday at 7 a.m., the right eastbound lane of Route 5, from Route 179 to Ridge Road, will be closed.

NYSDOT says drivers should expect this road work to last for a month, and as road construction progresses, further travel advisories will be issued.

This road work could be delayed due to inclement weather, according to the NYSDOT.

