LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade made its return to Lackawanna.

After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, the annual tradition is back. Marchers walked the short distance down South Park Avenue in Lackawanna, just one block or, as parade organizers say, just 98 steps.

“The parade will follow immediately after the mass, it is the shortest parade 98 steps process right down Ridge Road, and go right down to City Hall and there will be a series of presentations. During the mass today after the homily we are going to present a floral wreath to St. Patrick because the original church that was here before the Basilica was built was the church of St. Patrick,” said Msgr. David Lipuma, pastor and rector, OLV National Shrine & Basilica.

The former church partially burned in the early 19-hundreds and was replaced by the Basilica.