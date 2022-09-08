LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone who visited the South Park Express food market in Lackawanna is going to be $12,333.50 richer.

The New York Lottery says a Take 5 ticket for Wednesday evening’s drawing was sold at the store, which is located at 3045 South Park Ave.

The winning numbers for that night were 1-5-12-15-24. A winning lottery ticket can be claimed within a year of the drawing. More information on Take 5 can be found here.