LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone who visited the South Park Express food market in Lackawanna is going to be $12,333.50 richer.
The New York Lottery says a Take 5 ticket for Wednesday evening’s drawing was sold at the store, which is located at 3045 South Park Ave.
The winning numbers for that night were 1-5-12-15-24. A winning lottery ticket can be claimed within a year of the drawing. More information on Take 5 can be found here.
