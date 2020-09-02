Temporary bike lane installed in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)–GObike Buffalo is working with Lackawanna officials to install a protected bike lane.

It’s on a one-and-a-half mile section of Ridge Road.

This would be the first on street protected bike lane in our region.

The temporary pilot project will run from the corner of Ridge Road and Fuhrmann Boulevard to South Park Avenue.

The bike lane will allow for people to travel to the Outer Harbor and other parts of downtown Buffalo quickly and easily.

GObike officials say this will help make Lackawanna a more bicycle friendly place.

Supporters also say this will help businesses along the path by having more people see them as people ride by.