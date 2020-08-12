“Topping off” festivities to take place at former Bethlehem Steel site

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of people will come together for “topping off” festivities at the former Bethlehem Steel site on Wednesday morning.

They include members of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, TMP Technologies, community stakeholders and members of the Erie County and City of Lackawanna governments.

The festivities will take place at a new 290,000-square-foot building. This structure will house a manufacturing facility as the first tenant of the Industrial Land Development Corporation’s 150-acre park redevelopment site.

