LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Uncle Sam is going to pump millions of dollars into the old Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.

The U.S. Commerce Department is planning to invest $2.7 million into the land.

The grant will be used to install new water and sewer systems.

We’re told the department says the money will be matched with $670,000 dollars in local funds.

It’s expecting the grant will create 100 new jobs.