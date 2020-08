LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two men accused of selling vape products to minors were arraigned this week.

The two men worked at two different smoke shops.

Prosecutors say both men sold two disposable vape pens to a minor who did not show ID.

One of the men worked at Xpress Smoke on Abbott Road, the other worked at Fumo Vapes on South Park Avenue

They’re scheduled to be back in court next month. They could spend up to a year in jail if convicted.