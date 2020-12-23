Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties

Valid Until 7:00pm, Sat, December 26
Lake effect snow warning in effect from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday
- What heavy lake effect snow expected. Lake snows will develop over southwest NY during the day and move north and intensify during the afternoon. Snow will be heaviest during the evening before lake bands move back toward the south on Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 17 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Lower accumulations of 3-7 inches are expected over eastern portions of Genesee and Wyoming counties. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
- Where northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.
- When from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Impacts travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Instructions
Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.