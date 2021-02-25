Lake Shore CSD schools dismissing students early due to water main break

Related Content Water main break causes closure of Windom Elementary School

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — All schools in the Lake Shore district will be closing early on Thursday, due to a water main break in the area.

“The ECWA experienced a significant break to a 48-inch transmission main near its Sturgeon Point Water Treatment Plant in Evans at approximately 10:45a.m. this morning. Customers in Orchard Park and areas south could be without water in the coming hours. Customers in the areas of West Seneca, Lackawanna, and southern Cheektowaga will experience reduced water pressure. ECWA crews are on site, have isolated the break, and are beginning repairs to the transmission main. Updates will be continually provided as details emerge and new information is available.” Erie County Water Authority

High school and middle school students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. and elementary students will be dismissed at 2 p.m.

Afterschool events, including sports, are cancelled, too.