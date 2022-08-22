ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, Lake Shore Central School District will be revealing a new piece of transportation technology.
It’s a first for the district — an electric school bus. In a news release, the school district called it “quieter,” “smoother” and “greener.” At Noon, they’ll be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of the district’s staff training day.
Currently, the buses in service run on diesel. During the afternoon, after the new electric bus is introduced, people will have an opportunity to take a ride on it. The school district says all school buses in New York will be electric by September 2035.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.