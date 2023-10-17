TOWN OF LANCASTER (WIVB) — We now know a 10-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday in the Town of Lancaster.

That accident happened at the intersection of Broadway and Schwartz Road.

Lancaster Police said two vehicles collided around 8:40 p.m., sending several people to Erie County Medical Center.

The parents of 10-year-old Levi Zielonka confirmed to News 4 that their son died the night of the crash.

The 10-year-old loved sports and playing football.

The Zielonka family released this statement:

“Our family is devastated by our loss. We are grateful for the time we had with our amazing boy. We would like to thank everyone for their prayers and appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.” The Zielonka Family

Levi Zielonka leaves behind his mother and father, grandparents and six younger siblings.

Though no one has been charged in this crash, a Lancaster Police detective working the case told us charges are expected in the coming weeks.

Alcohol and speed are being looked at as possible factors in this case.

A wake for Zielonka will be held on Friday, followed by a mass Christian burial on Saturday.