Breaking News
1.9 million seek jobless aid even as reopenings slow layoffs
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo provides daily briefing from Albany
Closings
There are currently 272 active closings. Click for more details.

2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Lancaster

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women were killed in a crash on I-90 in Lancaster.

Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m., New York State police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver headed west on the Thruway.

While Troopers were looking for the vehicle, they arrived at the scene of a head-on crash.

State police say 32-year-old Tatiana Walker, of Buffalo, had been heading west in the eastbound lane when the crash occurred.

She crashed into a vehicle being driven by 23-year-old Tempe, Arizona resident Julia Hunt.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss