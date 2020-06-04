2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women were killed in a crash on I-90 in Lancaster.

Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m., New York State police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver headed west on the Thruway.

While Troopers were looking for the vehicle, they arrived at the scene of a head-on crash.

State police say 32-year-old Tatiana Walker, of Buffalo, had been heading west in the eastbound lane when the crash occurred.

She crashed into a vehicle being driven by 23-year-old Tempe, Arizona resident Julia Hunt.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.