LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five more cases of COVID-19 in the Lancaster Central School District were announced on Monday.

The cases involve individuals at Hillview Elementary, and the Middle and High schools. Three of the cases were in the middle school.

Anyone who was in direct contact with the people who tested positive will be contacted by the Erie County Department of Health.

