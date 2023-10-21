BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Alden man was arrested on multiple charges in connection to a crash that killed a 10-year-old boy and injured two other people in Lancaster last week, the Lancaster Police Department announced Saturday.

Nicholas M. Rich was charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, tampering with physical evidence and reckless driving. Rich could face additional charges which are pending the results of a toxicology report, police said.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 13, at the intersection of Broadway and Schwartz Road in the Town of Lancaster. Police at the time indicated alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

10-year-old Levi Zielonka died the night of the crash, his family confirmed Tuesday. He leaves behind his mother and father, grandparents and six younger siblings.

“Our family is devastated by our loss,” Zielonka’s family said in a statement Tuesday. “We are grateful for the time we had with our amazing boy.”

Anyone with inquiries or who can provide information about the incident can contact LPD Detective Lieutenant Shaun Dimino at (716) 683-2800 ext. 223.