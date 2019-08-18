Annual Lancaster Town Charity Softball and Touch-A-Truck event held today

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lancaster and Depew’s public servants are coming together for a good cause.

Today was the annual Lancaster Town Charity Softball Tournament.

The yearly game pits agencies like police, fire, and highway departments against each other, and new this year was the touch-a-truck event.

Kids got the chance to get their hands on some of the equipment used by those same agencies.

The tournament’s chairman says the events are a good way to get kids outdoors.

All the money raised today is going to the charity of the tournament winner’s choice.