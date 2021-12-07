At least one killed in crash on Route 20 in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least one person is dead as the result of a crash on Route 20 in Lancaster.

The crash, which occurred on Tuesday morning, temporarily shut the road down from Schwartz Road to Pavement Road. It was reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, or who was killed, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.