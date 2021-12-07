LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least one person is dead as the result of a crash on Route 20 in Lancaster.
The crash, which occurred on Tuesday morning, temporarily shut the road down from Schwartz Road to Pavement Road. It was reopened shortly after 2 p.m.
It’s not clear what led to the crash, or who was killed, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
Latest Posts
- At least one killed in crash on Route 20 in Lancaster
- Man arrested while police investigate 5-car crash in Niagara Falls
- SU students react to booster, flu vaccine requirement
- Biden administration talks diplomacy as Russian troops mass at Ukraine border
- Man accidentally shoots woman through ceiling in Erin
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.