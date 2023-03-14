LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local businesses are raising their glasses to a new law in the Village of Lancaster.

Starting Sunday, people will be able to carry alcoholic beverages outside, which could be a boost to bars and restaurants. Residents say it will move the town forward and compliment the new development there.

“We wanted it. We wanted it bad enough and we made it happen. That’s what you have to do,’ said William Skubis, the owner of Skoob’s Village Grille.

Skubis says he’s proposed the idea three times to the village board. He says his restaurant will also sell alcohol to-go which will provide an additional boost. People say it will be compared to East Aurora, where open container is allowed. They said the village has the potential to host similar events and draw big crowds. The Towns of Evans and Angola also have open container laws.

“They block the streets off and they walk from bar to bar, restaurant to restaurant, venue to venue and that’s what we are striving for. This isn’t East Aurora but sooner or later we will be there,” Skubis said.

Some residents are concerned about public safety, and say people will have to drink responsibly.

“You would hope that those individuals that are coming in and partaking in that use their best judgement. It’s proven effective in East Aurora I don’t see why it couldn’t work here,” said resident Ken Malecki.

“It is going to be slow and steady,” Skubis said. “A year or two years down the road it will come to fruition and we will really see the difference, but baby steps.”