Groundbreaking held for dog sports center in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Premier Dog Sports & Events Center in Lancaster is breaking ground.

The massive project on Lancaster Parkway will be a 26,000 square-foot facility for furry friends. It will offer classes, agility competitions and all sorts of dog training from obedience to scent work.

Officials hope to draw competitors from across New York State, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Co-owner Shelly Gordon said she’s excited because she said nothing like it exists in the state.

They hope to have trials on the weekends, where people come in from out of state to spend the weekend with their dogs.