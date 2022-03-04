LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lancaster community is still mourning the death of two 19-year-old women who died in a car crash late Wednesday night.

People have set up a memorial at the site of the crash on Warner Road, leaving flowers and prayer cards in honor of the teens.

“Any loss of life is tragic no matter who it is, but when a child, or in this case a young adult dies, it hits you more. Let’s be honest we’re all human beings, it does,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The memorial has grown for the two 19-year-old women killed in a car crash late Wednesday on Warner Road in Lancaster. Police say the car hit a tree and caught on fire. A 19-year-old man is in critical condition at ECMC. Hear from DA John Flynn tonight on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/LxMhhPn47l — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) March 4, 2022

According to Lancaster Police, the 19-year-old male driver of the car is in critical condition at ECMC.

Flynn said it’s too early to tell whether other factors were involved in the crash but he said the car catching on fire after hitting a tree leads him to believe high speed was a factor.

“In five years I have not had one case like that. It’s very difficult for a car to catch on fire,” Flynn said. “The car must have been going at a high rate of speed, it must’ve somehow lost control where the rear end of the car hit the tree, and the gas tank being in the rear of a 2007 Infinity must have played a factor into igniting the car.”

Flynn reminds everyone to keep safety in mind on the roads especially with St. Patrick’s Day and the warmer months coming up.

“When you’re going at a high rate of speed and you’re young and you’re flying around on the highways, bad things can happen. So my message is be careful behind the wheel.”

Police are still investigating and hadn’t released the names of the three teens as of Friday afternoon.