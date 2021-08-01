Erie County’s oldest stone building gets an expansion

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of Erie County’s historical sites is looking to grow and they’re getting help from a local lawmaker. The Hull House in Lancaster was built in the early 1800s.

It’s the oldest stone building in Erie County. But parts of the farm’s property were lost over time, including the threshing barn. That building was used to separate the wheat from its husk.

The Hull Family Home and Farmstead recently acquired a similar barn to re-erect on its property.

To get the process started, Assemblymember Monica Wallace awarded them $15,000.

“It’s just kind of an incomplete site if we don’t present the function which would be the raising of the grain and the threshing barn to process it so it’s critical, it’s very important to get that on-site,” said President of Hull House Foundation Gary Costello.

Hull house officials say they still need another $50,000 to finish building the new barn.

They plan on eventually growing wheat on the property to demonstrate how the barn was used.