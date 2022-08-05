LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens turned out for a family-friendly event in Lancaster on Friday.

For Community Unity and Support, the non-profit also known as FOCUS held it’s annual drug-free youth night at Como Park. It’s called Glo Fest 22. Their mission is to prevent and reduce substance use among teens in the Lancaster-Depew area.

“We do multiple events to engage youth and educate them on addition prevention, just to educate kids on what’s going on,” said Gwendolyn Bork, the President of FOCUS.

There were plenty of vendors, contests, lawn games and a DJ to entertain the teens on a warm summer night.