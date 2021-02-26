Families visit with loved ones in nursing homes for the first time in months

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– It was the first time in many months that some families got to see their loved ones at The Greenfields Nursing Home today.

Well New York state has allowed visitation at nursing homes for months now if the facility can go 14 straight days without one COVID case. Today just happened to be the first time in many months that The Greenfields in Lancaster was able to achieve that and it came as a relief to some visitors.

84 year old Don Stroud hasn’t seen his wife or son face-to-face in over six months until today.

“It was very good. It was wonderful, he was really happy to see us and it was overwhelming it was great,” said Tonnie Stroud who visited her husband, Don.

Jeff Stroud who visited his father Don told us, “It was so pleasant and perfect really how everything happened to fall in place.”

Even though Erie County’s weekly positivity rate is under 5%, the Greenfields still opted to test visitors like Norm Plezia who was able to visit his wife Barbara for the first time in months.

“We had the 6 feet, they had the plastic insert on the table and they put earphones on her and gave me a microphone so she could hear me. It worked out well.” Norm Plezia, Visited his wife Barbara

It was still better than the five day a week virtual visits.

Plezia continued, “And I’ve taken about 3000 FaceTime pictures and I share them with all our kids.”

Norm Plezia never planned for a year like this.

“No, you can never plan on this. These are unknowns. We are both 85 years old so you take it as it comes and you make the best of it and we’ve been doing that. I’ll be able to see her once a week now,” Peliza said.