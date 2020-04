LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Today in Lancaster, family, and friends, celebrated a major milestone for a local woman.

Janet Austin turned 100 today.

Her loved ones gathered outside the Harris Hill Nursing Facility with balloons and signs to mark this big day.

Austin grew up in Niagara Falls and lived much of her life on Grand Island.

She has two children, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Happy birthday, Janet.