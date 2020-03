LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lancaster business was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to Braun Chiropractic on St. Mary’s St. after a fire was reported there.

When firefighters got there, prominent flames were seen in the rear of the 1.5-story building.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but investigators are working to find that out.

Crews do not believe anyone was inside the building during the fire.