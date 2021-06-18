Fireworks, parade to take place in Lancaster on July 4th

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Lancaster will have both fireworks and a parade this year to celebrate the 4th of July.

There will not be a carnival, but the parade will start at 10 a.m. It will begin at Erie St. and Walter Winter Drive, and proceed down Erie to Court St., then to Pleasant Ave., and then Central Ave.

Fireworks will begin at St. Mary’s High School at 10 p.m.

