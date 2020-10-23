How the pandemic will change your experience when movie theatres reopen

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Flix Stadium 10 in the Town of Lancaster has been busy getting ready to welcome back movie goers this weekend.

Folks who visit Flix in Lancaster will get a contactless experience, and that means you’ll be able to preorder popcorn, sodas and other concessions as well.

Flix, which is a part of the Dipson Theatre chain will be among the local movie theaters that will be reopening tomorrow– after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first showing starts at 11:45 a.m.

“So we have a couple of new releases. The most popular seems to be “The War With Grandpa” with Robert De Niro, it looks to be a family-friendly film. We also have a couple of other films, Tenent, which opened at the drive-in, but that was one of the big blockbuster releases,” District Manager Tracy Janis said.

Some of the COVID safety measures include wearing masks and reserved seating. There’s also the added convenience of ordering your popcorn and snacks before you show up. Janis says you can place your order on an app and it will be ready waiting for you when you show up.

“We’re just trying to keep everything contactless, and trying to have things ready for people so it’s easy in, you go ahead you know where your seat is already at, because it’s reserved seating. So we’re trying to make it as easy and as accommodating for our guests as we possibly can,” Janis added.

Also, when you sit down to watch the flick there will be no one in the row in front or behind you, so your view is both clear and safe from COVID-19.