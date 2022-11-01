LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dr. Kevin Flanigan from Lancaster Dental Associates came on Wake Up! Tuesday morning to share tips to avoid cavities.

It’s the day after Halloween and hopefully, your kids got a lot of candy while trick-or-treating.

While it may seem like a good idea to not let them eat a lot in one setting, Dr. Flanigan says it’s actually better to let them have a bunch of candy all in one day versus giving them a little candy over the next few weeks.

He says “a little bit of candy at a time over time promotes dental decay.” Dr. Flanigan recommends you enjoy your candy as an after-meal treat instead of throughout the day.

As far as treats to avoid, he advises you steer clear of “sweets that can leave a sticky residue on your teeth like taffy and gummy candies. They remain on the surface of the teeth and can start the process of decay.”

An underrated tip is to drink a full glass of water after you eat your treats, he says it helps to wash away the sugar.

If your child wears braces, encourage them to be careful with their choice of candy. Dr. Flanigan says “Hard candy can break brackets and sticky candy can easily stick and stay there.” Most importantly, brush at least twice a day properly and remember to floss.

You can visit your dentist for a professional teeth cleaning and check-up every six months. Dr. Flanigan says “Don’t wait to call if you experience pain in your mouth or have any dental concerns.”

You can learn about visiting Dr. Flanigan’s office by clicking here, or by calling (716) 683-0891. His office is located at 5755 Broadway in Lancaster.