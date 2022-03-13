LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — You know spring is close in Western New York when the Hull Foundation starts serving up its signature Irish tea.

Many packed the Hull House foundation headquarters in Lancaster Sunday to enjoy soup, Irish treats and specialty sandwiches. The Hull family promises no one will leave there hungry and all proceeds will go towards the historic Hull family home. The tea sells out every year and the foundation couldn’t be happier.

The foundation’s next tea will be sold for Mother’s Day, and reservations are planned to open around the beginning of May.