Intoxicated man leaves party in Alden, bangs on doors of home he thought was his relative

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police officers in Lancaster responded to a home on Broadway where it was reported a man was banging on the doors of a home.

The residents of the home confronted the man and held him on location.

Officers say the man was intoxicated when they arrived.

The man left a party in Alden intending to walk to a store, but he went the wrong way, according to police.

After realizing he was lost, he went to the home because he thought it was a relative.

No charges were filed, and a cab was called for the man.