LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps. is giving you an opportunity to learn what to do in an emergency before the ambulance arrives.

They will be holding an open house on August 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at 40 Embry Place in Lancaster. There will be two demonstrations to learn how to administer hands-only CPR, a demonstration on how to control bleeding and how to respond to choking.

The open house will also include blood pressure checks and car seat checks. In addition, child ID tags will be distributed by the Lancaster Police Department. Visitors will also be able to tour the facility and see equipment.

“Our open house is an opportunity to train the public on life-saving measures everyone should know and may one day need,” LVAC president Chester Popiolkowski said. “We look forward to engaging with visitors of all ages for a day of fun and education.”