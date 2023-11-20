LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The unofficial start of the holiday shopping season is here.

One business in the Village of Lancaster is spreading awareness about the village in the hopes that sales soar this season.

Narina Mesanovic and her husband, Wesley opened Precious Cargo Plant Shop in the village a little more than a year ago. They say the location was a no-brainer.

“We were really happy that a bunch of new businesses were going up beside us. It just felt like a lot of stuff was happened and we were happy to be on board,” said Wesley.

Sales are steady, but they said they do wish business was better.

“We do pretty consistently get costumers who say we didn’t know that your shop was here,” Wesley said.

The shop is active on social media. Narina said she also participates in events, like a recent Wine Walk, with other village businesses to raise awareness. It encourages customers to walk around the village and visit each shop.

Village mayor Lynne Ruda said the business district has seen a tremendous transformation in the past five years. It’s spent roughly $17 million to revitalize the area. That includes the construction and development of West Main Street.

However, she said she can understand the business owner’s frustration. “That’s something we collectively work on. I’m constantly out trying to promote the businesses. They’re doing a great job with the events,” Ruda said.

The village is also hoping to use state dollars to put up signs in the village listing the businesses that are open. That way, when you drive by, you know what stores are available.

“At this point, our local planning committee has made their recommendation to the state, and we’ll be waiting to see what projects get selected and funded from there,” Ruda said.

The village hopes to hear from the state about the signage proposal in the beginning of the new year.

In the meantime, Narina said they keep thinking of ways to grow.

“It’s kind of getting people to come out, join in, and just find out about us,” Narina said.

Lancaster’s business district is hosting a ‘sip and shop’ on Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.