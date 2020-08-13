Lancaster Central School District offering hybrid and remote learning model

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lancaster Central School District says it will utilize a hybrid model for the start of the upcoming school year to adhere to Governor Cuomo’s mandates.

Officials tell News 4, 73% of respondents to the LCSD Family Intent Survey said they want as much in-person schooling as possible.

The hybrid model will use an every other day schedule and students will have five days of in-person instruction throughout two weeks.

Lancaster Central School District says this model will give students an additional 20 days of in-person instruction.

The district will also provide students and families the option to be remote only as an alternative to the hybrid model.

In the remote model, instruction will be conducted digitally through online methods.

Structure of classes, expectations for students and teachers, protocols for taking attendance, delivering lessons and instructional materials, assessing student work, and grading will mirror those students receiving instruction in the hybrid model, LCSD officials say.

Officials say all Lancaster parents and guardians must complete the LCSD Learning Model Survey by Friday, August 21.

They ask you to submit a separate survey for each child in the household.

Stakeholder meetings for parents and families will be held throughout the next week, and will be hosted by each building principal, and will contain an overview of information specific to each building.

