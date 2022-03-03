LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women were killed and a driver was hospitalized when a vehicle crashed in Lancaster Wednesday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., police responded to a vehicle that had struck a tree and caught fire on Warner Road.

The driver, who was identified as a 19-year-old, was taken to ECMC, where he’s in critical condition. The two female passengers who were killed have not been named by police, but officials say they also were 19.

Anyone with information on this crash can call police at (716) 683-2800 ext. 223.