Lancaster CSD announces new case of COVID-19

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lancaster Central School District announced a new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

School Superintendent Dr. Michael Vallely issued a letter to the school community, saying the case was found at William Street School.

The infected person was last on school property this past Monday. It’s not clear if they’re a student, or a member of the staff or faculty.

The infected person has been isolated, and the Erie County Department of Health is working to identify close contacts. The department will contact anyone who was determined to have been in close contact with them.

