Lancaster CSD announces target date for bringing back more elementary students

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lancaster Central School District has announced plans for bringing more students into the classroom.

Last month, the CDC changed its recommendations for students in schools.

Lancaster elementary students will need to follow a six-feet rule while eating, and while participating in aerobic activities and some music classes. But while they’re receiving instruction at a desk, students can be three feet apart.

These changes were outlined in a letter to district families.

The school district is targeting April 26 as the date to bring back students in its K-3 buildings and William Street School.

Lancaster says that COVID-19 testing consent provided to parents earlier in the year will remain in effect. Anyone who wishes to change their consent can email LCSDConsent@lancasterschools.org.