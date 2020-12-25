Lancaster diner gives away over 200-Christmas meals after tradition almost didn’t continue

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– Holiday dinner giveaways at Aunt Robin’s Diner in Lancaster has been taking place every year. But this year, it’s a Christmas tradition that almost didn’t happen.

Every year the Aunt Robin’s Diner gives away hundreds of dinners for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

But this year, after the Thanksgiving giveaway, the owner goes to open their three-door cooler…

“And the cooler was warm. So, I made sure it was plugged in, but something was wrong with it. I had a couple of repair guys come out, look at it, the last guy that looked at it gave me an estimate of $1,000. So I was very very very stressed.” Robin Finsterbach, Owner, Aunt Robin’s Diner

And then that’s when local restaurateur and philanthropist Russell Salvatore stepped in to help.

“Russell Salvatore sent over his guy, and he fixed our refrigerator and he also picked up the bill for it.” “That was a load off my shoulders. It was a blessing.” Robin Finsterbach, Owner, Aunt Robin’s Diner

Dozens of families in need picked up their dinners.

“I just went out on a medical disability right before Christmas and I’m struggling and this is a big help for people who don’t have a huge income right now around the holidays.” Kim, Buffalo Resident

For Thanksgiving they did 450 meals and for Christmas, they did about 220 meals.