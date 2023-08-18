LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A verdict has been reached in the case of Bandit, a helper dog alleged to have bitten his owner’s neighbors.

Thursday night, Lancaster judge David Stabler ruled Bandit a dangerous dog and that he did caused serious physical injury when he bit Jillian Durkin.

As of Thursday evening, there is no word on whether or not Bandit, a 4-year-old Alaskan Malamute, will be humanly euthanized or rehabilitated.

The ruling came after a roughly six hour hearing in a Lancaster court room with several back-and-fourths between the prosecution, defense, and the judge.

Several witnesses were called to the stand, including Durkin, who says she was bit by Bandit in her testimony, and Joshua Gilley, Bandit’s owner.

During her testimony Durkin said that she was bitten by Bandit. She said her son and a neighbor’s child were in her yard when Bandit approached them. She said she got in between the dog and the children, grabbing his collar to move him away. She said Bandit bit her and held on during the incident.

Her husband, Nicholas Durkin, also testified that he had been bitten by Bandit in a prior incident, and alleged that he saw the dog bite Gilley.

Also during the hearing, Katherine Gallagher, a dog training expert, testified that she examined Bandit and believes, with proper training, he can be rehabilitated. She recommended a series of changes around the house and additional training to prevent any further incidents from happening.

Gilley, who took the witness stand last, testified that he suffered a traumatic brain injury and that the dog has helped him get back to normal. Gilley said he suffers from seizures and Bandit is able to detect them and help. He also testified that he has never been bitten by Bandit before nor has he used him as a weapon.

The court maintained Thursday that the hearing was to determine whether or not Bandit is dangerous. His fate has yet to be determined.