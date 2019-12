LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lancaster High School Marching Band will represent New York at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii this weekend.

The school district successfully raised more than $96,000 to take 76 students and 18 chaperones, as well as their instruments and gear, to Waikiki.

The parade will take place on December 7, the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Students leave on Wednesday and arrive back home on Monday.