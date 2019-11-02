Lancaster man charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal crash

Closings
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–An arrest has been made by Lancaster Police stemming from a fatal crash in May.

Police say 49-year-old Allen Stirling of Lancaster is charged with criminally negligent homicide following a lengthy investigation.

Stirling was driving a 2001 Chevy Tahoe on William Street in Lancaster when he lost control and crashed the vehicle.

Passenger Jodie Anstett, 41 also of Lancaster, was killed in the crash.

Following arraignment, Stirling remains at the Erie County Holding Center on $25,000 cash or bond.

A felony hearing is scheduled for November 7 at 5:30 p.m.

