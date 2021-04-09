Lancaster man indicted for alleged role in hit and run that killed East Aurora teen

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lancaster man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a hit and run that killed an East Aurora teenager while he was riding his bike and injured another last summer, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Officials tell News 4 53-year-old Kevin Czajka was arraigned yesterday afternoon before a State Supreme Court Justice on an eight-count indictment.

On August 28 at 10 p.m., Czajka allegedly hit two teenage boys riding their bikes while driving under the influence of alcohol on Pleasant View Drive.

Maytham Vukelic

District Attorney John Flynn’s Office says Czajka also allegedly left the scene and was located shortly after by Lancaster Police.

Both teens went to ECMC, where 18-year-old Maytham Vukelic of East Aurora died. The other boy remained hospitalized for several days with a serious injury.

Authorities charged Czajka with the following:

Two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault (Class “C” felonies)

Two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (Class “D” felonies)

Two counts of Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree (Class “E” felonies)

One count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Death (Class “D” felony)

One count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Resulting in Serious Physical Injury (Class “E” felony)

He is due back in court on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.

According to the DA’s office, the judge continued bail at $50,000 bond, which Czajka previously posted in a lower court.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted on all charges.