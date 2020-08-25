Lancaster man indicted on criminally negligent homicide, aggravated harassment charges

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lancaster man has been indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide and aggravated harassment.

Prosecutors say that in May of 2019, Allen Stirling, 49, was driving his SUV on William St. near Bowen Rd. when he lost control of the vehicle.

Shortly before 10 p.m., his passenger, 41-year-old Akron resident Jodie Anstett was ejected from the vehicle as it crashed.

Anstett was pronounced dead at the scene. According to prosecutors, Stirling sent harassing messages to her family.

Currently free on $25,000 bond, Stirling could spend up to four years in prison if he’s convicted. He’ll be back in court on October 15.

