LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A company with roughly 100 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China is planning to nearly double its workforce in Lancaster.

Right now, Ryerson Holding Corporation has 29 full-time employees there. With a $1.5 million investment, they’re looking to add 25 more.

Empire State Development (ESD) announced the expansion of the company on Thursday morning. They’re giving Ryerson up to $244,000 in tax credits.

“The Excelsior Jobs Program was devised to attract and retain companies like Ryerson and help them to expand their operations, and we are pleased to help the company play a role in the WNY’s economic future,” ESD Acting Commissioner and President and CEO designate Hope Knight said.

A processor and distributor of industrial metals, Ryerson’s million-dollar investment is the consolidation of a plant outside New York with their facility on Walden Avenue.

Manufacturing equipment installations, building renovations and office space improvements are all part of the plan. And it’s expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year.

Ryerson, which has approximately 3,500 employees around the world, was founded in 1842.