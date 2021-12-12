Lancaster Middle School dismisses rumored threats of violence, announces police presence for Monday

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster Middle School emailed families Sunday, dismissing the rumors that a student brought a weapon to school Friday. The school said that while they don’t believe it is necessary, there will be police present tomorrow.
The message read as follows:
|Dear LMS Families,
In reference to the rumors and information that circulated on Friday, at no time was there a threat to the students, staff, or school community, nor was there ever a threat of violence with a gun. While some parents and students are still concerned about these erroneous rumors, we will continue to work in tandem with the Lancaster Police Department as an added measure of security to put an end to those fears. Additional police presence, while not necessary, will be present tomorrow, Monday, December 13th, whether visible or in the background.I want to emphasize that safety is our top priority and we will continue to be vigilant and work collaboratively with the Lancaster Police Department to ensure everyone’s safety at LMS.
Sincerely,
Stephanie Lackie, Principal
