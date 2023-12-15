LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Parents in Lancaster are demanding answers from the school district after they say the high school’s principal pulled a teacher out in the middle of class. One week later, that teacher has not returned, and students have started to speculate.

Tara Romig said she first heard about the incident from social media. The mother of four asked her children if they knew why it happened, and she said each had a different version of the story.

“I shouldn’t be hearing about important matters of the school, as general as it may be … I shouldn’t be reading about it on Facebook or hearing about it from my children,” Romig said.

One of her biggest frustrations is the lack of communication from the district — especially because they reach out to parents on other matters.

“We get robocalls for everything. We get robocalls if there’s a low lunch balance, if there’s some special thing that occurs at the school, grades, your kid missed the bus,” she said. “We get robocalls for everything it seems like, and if it’s not a robocall then it’s an email.”

Romig joined other parents at Monday’s Lancaster School Board Meeting with the hope of getting answers.

“What I want to talk about is the lack of communication is basically leading to a lack of trust, and it gives the impression that either you don’t care or that you’re hiding something,” YouTube video of the meeting showed Romig telling the board.

As she continued to speak, she said her microphone was cut off. Board members cited their rule of not discussing personnel matters.

Since the meeting, parents tell News 4 they still have not heard from the district.

In a statement to News 4, a district spokesperson said, “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. While we cannot discuss individual personnel matters and ongoing investigations, we thoroughly investigate any and all reports of misconduct.”