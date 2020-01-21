Lancaster Police charge driver after pot brownies were found in his vehicle

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lancaster Police say an officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Genesee Street.

When the officer approached the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was detected.

The driver admitted to having cannabis wax and turned over approximately 7.7 grams of the substance.

According to officials, after speaking with the passenger, the officer learned that a pan of frosted brownies in the vehicle was actually pot brownies.

The officer later found a second pan of brownies.

The 18-year-old driver told police the wax and brownies were his, and he was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police tell News 4 the wax and brownies were seized and placed into evidence for further testing.