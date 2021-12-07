Lancaster Police Department confirms second death in Route 20 crash

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A second fatality has been confirmed in the crash that occurred on Broadway in the Town of Lancaster just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Lancaster Police report that a Kia Optima driven by Gerald Caci of Lancaster crossed the median of the road and crashed into a Toyota Camry driven by Karen Loos of East Aurora. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation and any witnesses or anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Shaun DiMino of the Lancaster PD’s Accident Investigation Unit at (716) 683-2800 ext. 123.