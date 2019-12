LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lancaster Police say a fire broke out in a two-story home on Pleasant Avenue Monday.

The call came in at 5:40 p.m.

According to officials, neighbors got an elderly female off of a porch. She’s being evaluated at ECMC for burns and smoke inhalation.

The house appears to be a total loss.

There are no details on the cause as Lancaster Police continue to investigate.