LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) The village of Lancaster is putting on its first "Chillville Winter Festival," this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It takes place throughout Central Avenue in downtown Lancaster.

"Lancaster is up and coming and there's going to be new development happening," said local business owner, Maria Ruffato. "So we want to bring people and make it a walk able village and more fun for families."